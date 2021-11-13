SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Shares of SPTN stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.81. 296,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,028. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $927.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

