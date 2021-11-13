Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

NASDAQ SPPI remained flat at $$2.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,915. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

