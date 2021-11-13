Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $876.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.76. 1,464,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

