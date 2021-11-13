Spruce House Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,800,000 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,476,000. AppLovin comprises approximately 5.0% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Spruce House Investment Management LLC owned about 0.75% of AppLovin at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,005,000. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,845,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APP. Truist upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

In other news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $3,237,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $11,273,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 844,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,003,802. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $112.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

