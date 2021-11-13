SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) VP Sells $649,935.00 in Stock

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SPXC opened at $65.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.33 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SPX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SPX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in SPX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPX by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in SPX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

