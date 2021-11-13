SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPX FLOW stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of SPX FLOW worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

