Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 11,869 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Blink Charging by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blink Charging by 4,017.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLNK. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

