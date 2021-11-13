Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

SMCI stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,362 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.