Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110,229 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fluor by 70.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fluor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Fluor during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 1,670.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 50.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fluor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

