Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 270.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $87.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

