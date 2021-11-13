Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 218.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 89.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at $149,000.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $774.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.80. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.31.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.