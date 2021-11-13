SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. SRAX reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.25). SRAX had a negative net margin of 114.62% and a negative return on equity of 67.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million.

SRAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James upped their price objective on shares of SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SRAX by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SRAX by 16.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SRAX by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SRAX in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SRAX in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. 269,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,722. SRAX has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.91.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

