SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. SRAX reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.
On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SRAX.
SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.25). SRAX had a negative net margin of 114.62% and a negative return on equity of 67.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SRAX by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SRAX by 16.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SRAX by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SRAX in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SRAX in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SRAX stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. 269,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,722. SRAX has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.91.
SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.
