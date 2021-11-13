SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.69. 1,925,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 67,636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 39.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 88.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 145,184 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 556,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 155,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

