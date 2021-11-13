Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

SCBFF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

SCBFF opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Chartered (SCBFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.