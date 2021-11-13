Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,847 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $14,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Stantec by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 148,275 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,117,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,929,000 after buying an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stantec by 853.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 51,191 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 55,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

STN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.19.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $56.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

