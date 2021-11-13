Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Equity had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%.

NASDAQ STRR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.53. 287,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. Star Equity has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Star Equity stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Star Equity at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

