Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Equity had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%.

NASDAQ STRR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.53. 287,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. Star Equity has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Star Equity stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Star Equity at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

