State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,896,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,804,000 after purchasing an additional 220,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of STFC opened at $51.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.36. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

In other State Auto Financial news, VP Scott Alan Jones sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $805,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $828,140.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock worth $6,355,110 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Auto Financial Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

