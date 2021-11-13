State Street Corp Buys 106,785 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,785 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.13% of Southside Bancshares worth $51,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 69.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $132,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $129,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $300,946. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBSI stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

