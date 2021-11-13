State Street Corp Purchases 130,889 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

State Street Corp increased its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,889 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.62% of Heartland Financial USA worth $52,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,593,000 after buying an additional 83,078 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $243,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 193.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 88,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.