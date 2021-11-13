State Street Corp Purchases 75,276 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,362,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,276 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.12% of Mueller Water Products worth $48,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 721,883 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 82.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,106,000 after acquiring an additional 691,298 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 5.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after purchasing an additional 639,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 842.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 446,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 399,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.