State Street Corp Raises Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 668,141 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.34% of City worth $50,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHCO. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in City in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in City by 36.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in City by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of City by 13.2% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 22.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

CHCO opened at $82.18 on Friday. City Holding has a 52 week low of $62.45 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%. Research analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

