State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,477,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.23% of TTM Technologies worth $49,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTMI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.