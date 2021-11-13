State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905,265 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Brookfield Renewable worth $47,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 67.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,529,000 after purchasing an additional 609,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 130.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 513,095 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 62.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 871,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 335,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,951,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of BEPC opened at $39.88 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

