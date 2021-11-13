Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Erste Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $1,918,142,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter worth about $2,023,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 70.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,064,000 after buying an additional 18,479,588 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $190,103,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $212,985,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. 1,244,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

