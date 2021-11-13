Stephen Trundle Sells 1,000 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $90,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $1,254,150.27.
- On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00.
- On Thursday, August 19th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00.
Shares of ALRM opened at $85.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13.
ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,411,000 after acquiring an additional 444,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 238,432 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1,304.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 98,090 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
