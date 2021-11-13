Stephen Trundle Sells 1,000 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $90,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $1,254,150.27.

On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00.

Shares of ALRM opened at $85.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,411,000 after acquiring an additional 444,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 238,432 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1,304.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 98,090 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

