Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 115,446.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 7,055.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

SRCL opened at $62.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 151.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.56. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

