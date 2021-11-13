Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

Shares of SHOO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 411,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,575. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steven Madden stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Steven Madden worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

