Steven N. Kaplan Sells 1,000 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total transaction of $312,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of MORN stock opened at $316.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.23. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.41 and a fifty-two week high of $323.97.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.