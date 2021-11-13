Steven N. Kaplan Sells 1,000 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total transaction of $312,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $316.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.23. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.41 and a fifty-two week high of $323.97.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

