Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 31.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 412.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMBM opened at $29.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMBM shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

