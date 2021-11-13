Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGTX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $19.57 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $867.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.49.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $26,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $520,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,300 shares of company stock worth $762,291. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.