Stifel Financial Corp Invests $187,000 in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $22.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The company has a market cap of $657.08 million, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCKT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

