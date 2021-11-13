Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $229,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of RFI opened at $17.15 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.