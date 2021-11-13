Stifel Financial Corp Takes $234,000 Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 1,436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 1,771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $53.38 and a 1 year high of $55.89.

