Stifel Nicolaus Raises Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Price Target to C$1.55

Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.30 to C$1.55 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVTF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

