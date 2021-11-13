Stifel Nicolaus Raises Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Price Target to C$1.55

Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.30 to C$1.55 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVTF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.
About Silver Tiger Metals
Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.