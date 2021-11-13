Stillwater Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $236.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.41 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

