Stillwater Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 26.0% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $97,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,627,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 148,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,976,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,521,000 after buying an additional 117,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

IVV opened at $469.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $355.49 and a 52-week high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

