Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 383 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.4% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $169.09 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $267.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

