STK 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,012.00 (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, STK has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One STK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STK has a market capitalization of $416,620.53 and approximately $3,012.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STK Coin Profile

STK is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,971,372 coins. The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STK is stktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STK Token will provide instant cryptocurrency payments at point of sale, enabling seamless integration of cryptocurrency into everyday transactions and financial services in the STACK wallet. The STK token will be implemented on the public Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token. STACK is a new personal finance platform, built on the idea that using money should be free. STACK is an alternative to traditional banking that allows you to store your money safely, access it instantly and transact it anywhere, in any currency including crypto, right from your smartphone. “

STK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

