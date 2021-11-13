Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.46

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.46 and last traded at $66.86, with a volume of 345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,746. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,297 shares of company stock worth $1,587,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

