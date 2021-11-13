Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STOK. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.63.

STOK stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $426,683 over the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

