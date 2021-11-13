StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.40

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 2687156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,261 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 35.4% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,176 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 566.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,844 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after buying an additional 1,855,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 44.7% during the second quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,395,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,698,000 after buying an additional 1,048,590 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

