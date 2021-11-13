STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 101.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.