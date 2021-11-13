STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.980-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.STORE Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.200 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of STORE Capital stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $34.17. 887,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,903. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

