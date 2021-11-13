Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €154.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of Stratec in a report on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Stratec in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ETR SBS opened at €129.60 ($152.47) on Friday. Stratec has a twelve month low of €94.80 ($111.53) and a twelve month high of €147.40 ($173.41). The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €132.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €124.32.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

