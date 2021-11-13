Stream Protocol (STPL) Achieves Market Cap of $3.59 Million

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $493,277.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00053150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.21 or 0.00224141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00090400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,712,558 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stream Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

