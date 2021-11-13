Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $288.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 143.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 260.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 56.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $134,123,000 after acquiring an additional 182,608 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,760 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,918. The company has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.81. Stryker has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

