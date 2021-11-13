Stuart Nicholls Buys 126,285 Shares of Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) Stock

Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) insider Stuart Nicholls purchased 126,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$19,953.03 ($14,252.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.02.

Get Strike Energy alerts:

Strike Energy Company Profile

Strike Energy Limited explores for and develops oil and gas resources in Australia. The company primarily focuses on the West Erregulla project located in the Perth Basin. It also has interests in the Southern Cooper Basin gas project located in South Australia. Strike Energy Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Thebarton, Australia.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Strike Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strike Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.