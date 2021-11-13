Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of SUMO opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 3.12.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $457,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,913 shares of company stock worth $2,263,209 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

