Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.34. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $82.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

