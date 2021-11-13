Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 28,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $3,015,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $174.45 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

